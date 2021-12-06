BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire in Berlin Monday night.
It happened during the evening hours at a commercial building on Christian Lane.
A firefighter sustained a minor injury while working to extinguish the flames and had to be taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
No one else was injured.
Further details regarding the fire weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.