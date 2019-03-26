NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to calls about a fire at a townhouse in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, the fire was reported on Goffe Street just before 6:30 a.m.
Property listings show the location as the St. Martins Townhouses.
Goffe Street was closed as a result.
Firefighters called it a "working fire" at the time of the call.
Since then, the fire chief told Channel 3 that the fire was contained to one unit thanks in part to a fire wall between the units.
However, the unit itself was deemed uninhabitable.
Five people were inside the townhouse at the time but made it safely outside.
One firefighter was treated for minor burns.
There's no word a cause.
Officials said they were working to reopen a lane of traffic on Goffe Street so school buses can get to the Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.