WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A firefighter suffered a minor burn while battling a blaze in Willimantic on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. at a home on Spring Street.
When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming out the back of the home.
It quickly spread and the fire reached three alarms.
Nobody was home at the time, but eight people have been displaced from the home. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
The firefighter who was burned is expected to be ok.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
