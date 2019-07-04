MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A firefighter was treated for injuries following a fire at a home in Manchester on Thursday morning.
The fire happened around 12:15 a.m. on Hollister Street.
According to a fire official, the firefighter was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was discharged.
Three people have been displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.