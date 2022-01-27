HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a blaze and frigid temperatures when they responded to an apartment building fire in Hartford Thursday morning.
Flames broke out just before 5 a.m. on Park Street near Zion Street.
The fire started on the fourth floor and spread to the third and fifth floors, firefighters said.
They said the cold weather made fighting it difficult.
"Obviously, it is one of the coldest days of the year," said Deputy Chief James York, Hartford Fire Department. "[We're] dealing with icing. [We] did have a frozen hydrant that delayed establishing our supply lines. [We made] adjustments and overcame that obstacle."
The fire was eventually put out.
Channel 3 was told that everyone in the building made it safely out.
CT Transit buses were on the scene to help keep those residents warm.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
