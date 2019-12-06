HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled an apartment building fire on Main Street in Hartford Friday morning.
The IAFF Local 760 posted about it on Twitter.
The building was a three-story residential apartment building, firefighters said.
Companies operated at 136 #Main Street at 0759hrs at a fire in a 3 story residential apartment building. The fire was located on the rear porches. Thankfully the quarters of #Engine1 #Ladder6 are across the street and the fire was extinguished quickly. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/AHZueRdwcs— IAFF Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) December 6, 2019
Crews said the fire was found on the rear porches and was quickly extinguished.
An eyewitness sent photos to Channel 3 that showed black smoke rising from the building.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said special services and license inspections officials were on the scene to figure out and coordinate any relocations due to smoke damage.
A cause has yet to be determined.
