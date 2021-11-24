NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene of an early morning house fire Wednesday.
According to officials, firefighters were called to 21 Stanwood Circle at just before 5a.m.
Neighbors reported seeing a car fire extend to the home and then saw smoke coming from the building. Officials said the neighbors were able to get the occupants of the home out safely.
Right now firefighters are dealing with several hotspots, and the fire is under investigation.
One firefighter has been transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.