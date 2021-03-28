HARTFORD (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to scene of a garage fire early Sunday on Bond Street.
According to officials, the fire was reported at about 5 a.m. near 1656 Bond Street.
Fire officials said a garage and a car were reported to be on fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly knockdown the fire and it is now under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
