NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire was reported in the back of a building in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, the fire burned at an address on Grand Avenue.
Wood chips were on fire in a transfer station, the department said.
Hazmat and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection crews were also called to the scene.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
