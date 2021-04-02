BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookfield overnight.
The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Department said it responded to the scene on Christian Lane in Brookfield early Friday morning.
The 4,000 square foot home was fully-engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
