MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Meriden fully engulfed a garage on Thursday morning.
It broke out on Broad Street, according to the Meriden Fire Department.
A photo taken by a Channel 3 viewer showed flames shooting up from the garage.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
The garage was not attached to a home.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.