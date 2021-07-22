Meriden garage fire

A garage fire on Broad Street in Meriden was quickly put out by firefighters on July 22.

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Meriden fully engulfed a garage on Thursday morning.

It broke out on Broad Street, according to the Meriden Fire Department.

A photo taken by a Channel 3 viewer showed flames shooting up from the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The garage was not attached to a home.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on a cause.

