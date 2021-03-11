FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a rooftop deck fire in Fairfield late Wednesday night.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire was reported at the Alto Fairfield Metro Complex on Kings Highway just after 9:45 p.m.
Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the top of the roofline and a fire alarm sounding.
They said the fire was rooted around a decorative fireplace.
Hand tools were needed to get at it.
Once the structure was opened up, firefighters said they were able to use their hoses.
Nearly three dozen firefighters from both Fairfield and Bridgeport were needed to put out the flames.
Nine apartments were damaged. Five of those units required residents to relocate for the night.
No injuries were reported.
The exact cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters said their efforts saved an estimated $20 million in potential property damage.
