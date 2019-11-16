BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Brookfield firefighters are battling a house fire on Saturday evening.
Officials said the fire was reported in a home on Candlewood Lake Rd. just before 6 p.m.
Officials urged drivers to avoid the area between Pleasant Rise and Woodview Drive while crews work.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
