EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in East Hartford overnight.
The East Hartford Fire Department said they fought to quickly control the fire on Orchard Street.
They also sought out hidden pockets of fire.
They said everyone in the home made it safely out.
No fire personnel were were hurt.
Firefighters sought to remind people to keep egress paths clear just in case emergency escapes are needed and to allow them to quickly access the building.
There's no word on what started the fire.
