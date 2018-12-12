NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a house in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.
According to the Norwalk Fire Department, it happened at 4 Hilltop Ln.
Photos from the department's Facebook page showed flames burning through the roof of a top floor room.
There's no word on a cause or any injuries.
