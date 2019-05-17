NEW LONDON, CT (WSFB) – Firefighters in New London battled a fire on Friday morning.
Crews responded to a house fire on Montauk Avenue just after 7 a.m.
New London firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes of the initial call.
According to the fire department, firefighters had to use forcible entry techniques to gain access to the fire on the second floor of the home.
No injuries were reported.
The second floor sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
