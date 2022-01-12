NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters battled an out-of-control house fire in New Britain Tuesday night.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a home on Clark Street.
Crews said they arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The house was badly damaged.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that no one lived in the home.
They're looking into how the fire started.
