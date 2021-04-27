CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews spent the early morning hours of Tuesday battling a house fire in Clinton.
Five people were inside the home on High Street when the fire broke out around 12:40 a.m.
All of them safely made it out.
A passerby initially saw the flames and dialed 911. Mutual aid was needed from fire departments in Killingworth, Madison, Westbrook and Guilford.
The flames were extinguished after about 25 minutes.
A lot of damage was reported to the first and second floors of the three-unit family home.
The home was deemed uninhabitable.
State police were brought in to help determine how the fire started. Explosives investigators were also on the scene.
