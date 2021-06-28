THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Thomaston early Monday morning.
According to Norfolk public information officer John Barbagallo, the fire started in a storage unit on River Street.
River Street in the area was closed due to the firefighting efforts.
The closure is not impacting the traffic flow for any major roadways, dispatchers said.
There's no word on what sparked the fire.
