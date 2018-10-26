TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a 3 alarm fire on Linden Street late Friday night.
According to emergency officials, the fire was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m.
Torrington firefighters are being assisted via mutual aid by Harwinton, Litchfield and Winsted firefighters
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
