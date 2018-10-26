Fire generic
TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a 3 alarm fire on Linden Street late Friday night. 

According to emergency officials, the fire was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Torrington firefighters are being assisted via mutual aid by Harwinton, Litchfield and Winsted firefighters

There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

