HARTFORD (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford are battling a fire on Hillside Avenue Tuesday night.
According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene at 49 Hillside Ave,. just before 9:30 p.m.
Responding firefighters encountered a basement fire in the 2.5 story home. All 7 residents (5 adults and 2 children) were able to get out safely.
The fire marshal's office is now investigating and the Special Services Unit will be helping the residents.
