PROSPECT, CT (WSFB) – Crews are responding to a fire in Prospect Tuesday evening.
The fire was reported at a home on Greenwood Drive around 9 p.m.
No one was home at the time the fire started.
Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the fire.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
