HARTFORD (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire on Zion Street in the city's North End Wednesday.
According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene in the area of 237 Zion Street shortly before 9 p.m.
Hartford Police have the road closed between Catherine and Wilson Streets
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.