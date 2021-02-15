SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a home in Southington on Monday morning.
A Channel 3 crew saw trucks from the Southington Fire Department in front of a home on Pleasant Street.
Firefighters called it a fully-engulfed electrical fire.
They said it was difficult to fight.
The owner of the home called it in to firefighters.
No one was hurt.
