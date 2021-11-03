PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a condominium fire in Plainville on Wednesday morning.
Plainville fire Chief Thomas Moschini confirmed to Channel 3 that one person was killed.
The victim's identity was not released.
Fire reportedly was showing from a 2-story condo on Russell Avenue when crews arrived.
The fire was knocked down and crews overhauled the scene.
There's no word on a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.