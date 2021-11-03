Firefighters were called to a condominium fire in Plainville on Wednesday morning.

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a condominium fire in Plainville on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a condominium fire on Russell Avenue in Plainville the morning of Nov. 3.

Plainville fire Chief Thomas Moschini confirmed to Channel 3 that one person was killed.

The victim's identity was not released.

Fire reportedly was showing from a 2-story condo on Russell Avenue when crews arrived.

The fire was knocked down and crews overhauled the scene.

There's no word on a cause.

