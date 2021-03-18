Firefighters were called to a fire at a condo complex in Newington on Thursday morning.

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a condominium complex in Newington on Thursday morning.

They were called to the complex on Churchill Drive around 5:30 a.m.

The fire was isolated to one unit.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint a cause.

