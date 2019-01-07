NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a fire at a home in New Haven on Monday morning.
The New Haven Fire Department said the two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Elizabeth Street.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke was reported coming from the second and third floors.
Officials said four adults and four children live in the two-family home.
One person was home at the time of the fire, but was able to get out safely.
A firefighter was transported to the hospital for what was described as a back injury.
That firefighter is expected to be okay.
The biggest challenge for crews was dealing with the cold temperatures.
New Haven's fire marshal is investigating a cause.
The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.
