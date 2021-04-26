MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Middletown early Monday morning.
The fire broke out on Grand Street and prompted a warning to drivers to avoid the area.
There did not appear to be any substantial damage to the outside of the building.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
