Middletown fire

Middletown firefighters were called to a home on Grand Street the morning of April 26.

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Middletown early Monday morning.

The fire broke out on Grand Street and prompted a warning to drivers to avoid the area.

There did not appear to be any substantial damage to the outside of the building.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

