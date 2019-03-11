TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Numerous firefighters, officials, departments, and community leaders are holding meetings to discuss their resources in firefighting amidst an almost certain tightening of the budget belt.
Firefighters are familiar with fighting smoke and flames, but at a meeting in Torrington, firefighters and officials are fighting for their futures in the face of shrinking state resources.
Channel 3 spoke with fire officials from across the state who said they are holding a series of meetings to discuss how departments can best handle the potential of sharing resources as well as meager budgets.
Glastonbury Fire Department Chief Michael Thurz is sharing information on how departments can best prepare themselves.
“With the financial situation that we are in with the municipalities down to their financial situation, we are trying to figure out what's the best for the Connecticut fire service and what the future holds,” explained Chief Thurz.
Fairfield Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Denis McCarthy is on the team of those who organized the meetings which are designed to be a high-profile spitball session where good ideas from all ranks are welcome.
“A broad spectrum of perspectives and engagement will yield some results,” explained Chief McCarthy. “If we just put chiefs in the room, we wouldn't come up with those solutions.”
Some lawmakers are interested in regionalizing certain sections of Connecticut, which means multiple departments could potentially share resources.
Chief Thurz said the future may be uncertain, but firefighters never back down from difficulty.
“We want to do better, and we want to do more,” said Chief McCarthy. “And that's difficult in the current economic environment. That environment isn't going to ease up in the foreseeable future.”
Those who attended the forum on Monday evening filled out a survey in which the results will be culled together into a report.
Aside from regionalization and cost-cutting, another big topic of conversation was how to increase the number of volunteer fire fighters.
