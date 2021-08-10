NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters took on a 3-alarm fire at a historic New Hartford building Tuesday morning.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire at New Hartford House on Bridge Street.
Dozens of people were forced from their homes inside of it.
According to regional public information officer Jon Barbagallo, the call came in around 2:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire on the roof of the building.
Responding firefighters confirmed the fire and requested more aide. Eventually, a second a third alarm was struck.
Barbagallo said as many as 29 departments and 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
“Well it’s a little different from a city response, when we strike third-alarms, it's mainly to bring in extra man power, and for this incident more tankers,” he said.
The building, built in 1850, is located in the center of town near the Town Hall. Barbagallo said it is comprised of 14 residential units and six businesses.
The Connecticut State Police helped with making sure the residents were safe.
"We were sleeping and we heard a beeping noise," said Christine Civitello, a resident of the building. "My partner got up and was like 'it's raining.' I kind of heard that while I was sleeping. And all of the sudden he came running in. I guess he had tried to push the window open, but he saw a fire and it burned his hands a little. So he came running in. As soon as he came running in to tell us in the other room, the window had exploded in, and a big backdraft flame came shooting in."
Civitello said luckily, her partner was in the other room when that happened.
"We grabbed our kid and we all just ran out the door without anything," she said. "I had a tank top on. The firemen gave me some clothes. But yeah, it was really intense."
Barbagallo said the back half of the second and third floors collapsed and there were no interior operations by firefighters.
He also said the two firefighters who were hurt were transported to local hospitals. Other firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no civilian injuries.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
