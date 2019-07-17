NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a restaurant fire in New Haven that led to two firefighters being hurt.
The fire broke out in the basement of a four story brick building on Elm Street just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The address is for the Kumo Sushi Bar.
Crews said Elm Street was closed off to Court Street.
Firefighters called a second alarm around 6:10 a.m. However, they said the fire did not spread past the first floor.
Firefighters were seen on the top of the building while some smoke billowed.
Here’s a look at the scene in #NewHaven .Tune into @WFSBMorningTeam for more updates! @WFSBnews https://t.co/A1w8NfK1PA pic.twitter.com/zo7wfPapms— Carolina Cruz (@CCruzNews) July 17, 2019
Apartments are on the floors above the restaurant. Four people self-evacuated from the fourth floor, firefighters said. The third floor houses two adults and a child, but they were not home.
No tenants were injured; however, two firefighters needed treatment. One suffered a laceration from broken glass. The other suffered heat exhaustion.
The cause is under investigation.
