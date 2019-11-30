Firefighters knock down fire in 1820 House during Simsbury Parade

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters were called from the parade to respond to a fire in the chimney of a historic inn during the Simsbury parade.
Firefighters, and dozens of the towns’ fire trucks, were included in the annual ‘Celebrate Simsbury’ parade on Saturday evening.
As the parade concluded at the Simsbury 1820 House, a historic inn, flames were spotted shooting out from the chimney, officials said.
Firefighters broke from the parade to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
