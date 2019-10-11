New London fire

Firefighters battled a fire at a home on Bank Street in New London on Friday morning.

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in New London Friday morning.

Firefighters said it broke out on Bank Street around 5:30 a.m.

It started on the first floor.

Firefighters said one line was able to contain it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

