NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in New London Friday morning.
Firefighters said it broke out on Bank Street around 5:30 a.m.
It started on the first floor.
Firefighters said one line was able to contain it.
No injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
