PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a working structure fire in the area of Main Street and Marlborough Street in Portland on Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, the incident is at the old Elmcrest Hospital site at 69 Marlborough St.
Officials said the intersection at Main and Marlborough streets is closed. Traffic is being redirected as drivers get off the Arrigoni Bridge.
The building at the old mental hospital is abandoned. Firefighters said they are working to see if anyone was inside at the time.
There is no word on injuries or a cause.
The Elmcrest Hospital closed in 2006 and the property has since fallen into disrepair.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.
