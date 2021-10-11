ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man needed to be rescued from the roof of a home in Rocky Hill on Friday.
The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the man suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.
The man was found on top of a side entry roof to the single-family home.
Firefighters said they couldn't get him down a ladder in the man's state.
So, they mounted an aerial rescue using a crane. They placed the patient in a stokes basket for stabilization.
The rescue took about 12 minutes, firefighters said.
"This was an intense, low frequency-high risk operation, where the each member's training allowed all involved to safely complete the rescue," said Douglas Clarke, public relations officer, Rocky Hill Fire Department.
Firefighters did not say how the man was hurt in the first place.
