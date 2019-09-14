DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Both Danbury and New Fairfield Fire and EMS crews were called to remove a seatbelt buckle from a 5-year-old child’s finger.
At first, crews tried to remove the buckle using oil, ice, wrapping the child’s finger with string, and a standard ring cutter tool to remove the buckle, but were soon tasked with finding stronger options.
Danbury Fire Department Communications Coordinator James Gagliardo said due to the length of time the buckle was on the child’s finger, fluids began to collect and swell the child’s finger.
Crews resorted to using a Dremel tool using a high-speed diamond cutter. The child and the father were shown the tool and the procedure was explained to them.
Gagliardo said one firefighter used the tool to cut through the steel buckle, while another firefighter held and protected the finger with a safety guard.
Additional firefighters sprayed a constant stream of water on the cutter to prevent the steel from overheating. After about 15 minutes, the buckle was removed, and the child was uninjured.
The child was able to keep the buckle as a souvenir, Gagliardo said.
