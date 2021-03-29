VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters rescued two people from a massive fire in the Rockville section of town Monday.
According to town officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 5 p.m. at 82 Union Street. When they arrived, the found the large building on fire and a heavy smoke condition.
Fiore crews also said some neighbors were already assisting residents out of the building.
"We already had individuals from the neighborhood helping to get people out of the building," Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said. "Literally neighbors were helping neighbors help the fire department help the police department."
Fire crews had to rescue two people from the third floor with a ladder— since other floors were inaccessible.
"It is a labor intensive operation to get people out of the windows especially to coax them out," Fire Marshal Daniel Wasilewski said.
Vernon fire crews were out on union street late into the night— finally putting out all hotspots shortly before 10.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and 25 people are displaced as a result of the fire.
The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting them tonight.
