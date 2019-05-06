STORRS (WFSB) - With a little help from some fire fighters and a box of cereal, a family of ducks are back together again.
On Sunday evening, members of the UConn Fire Department, A platoon were called by bystanders to rescue 8 ducklings from a catch basin.
Firefighters were greeted by a frantic mother duck and 2 other ducklings who were calling for the others after they fell in the basin near the North Eagleville Road Chemistry building.
The firefighters begin their confined space rescue protocol which consisted of metering the basin and setting up a ladder for access and a rope for safety.
Six ducklings were rescued right away, leaving 2 more stubborn ducklings swimming south in the pipework.
Crews utilized a weighted emesis basin attached to para-cord, with the help of some Rice Krispies, to lure the remaining two over to the next catch basin which led to their successful rescue.
All ducklings were reunited with their mother and now have been seen inhabiting Swan Lake.
