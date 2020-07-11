ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Orange saved three dogs from a house fire they extinguished Friday night.
Fire officials say crews were called to the fire on Chippendale Lane around 9:15 p.m. after the family found heavy smoke in their garage after returning home.
Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas said smoke came out when their garage door went up.
When firefighters responded they found heavy smoke throughout the home and found the fire in the basement.
Chief Dumas said they were able to knock down the fire quickly and bring three dogs to safety.
Fire officials say the spread of the fire was minimized after the family kept the door to the basement room closed.
“Closing doors is an important way to stop the spread of fire and protect yourself from fire,” Chief Dumas said in a press release.
The investigation of the fire is led by Deputy Fire Marshal Timothy Borer.
