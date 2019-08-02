NEWTON, MA (WFSB) - Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a raccoon from the clutches of a storm grate.
The Newton Fire Department shared photos of the animal on Thursday.
The pictures showed its head stuck in the grate.
"We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon [Thursday] with the help from Waltham's Animal Control," firefighters posted to Twitter. "He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!"
We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019
The department said it rescues citizens both big and small.
