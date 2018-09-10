Firefighters respond to bar fire in Waterbury

Firefighters responded to a morning fire in Waterbury.
It was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Monday on Waterville Street.
Police said the fire was at the TJay's Bar and Grill at 790 Waterville St.
A passerby was the first to report it to dispatchers.
Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke inside.
It took about an hour to extinguish.
The building was vacant at the time.
No one was hurt.
An accelerant-detecting dog was called to the scene; however, police would not confirm whether or not they suspected arson.
The cause remains under investigation.
