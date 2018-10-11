NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in New Haven battled a house fire on Thursday morning.
The New Haven Fire Department said it was called to 110 Hyde St. around 5:15 a.m.
Fire was reported in a second floor bedroom and extended to other parts of the house.
Everyone inside was able to make it out safely, according to crews on the scene.
There's no word on a cause.
