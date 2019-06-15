HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple firefighters and several companies are responding to a fire in a home in Hartford.
Hartford Fire Fighters Local 760 issued information on Facebook on Saturday of the response to the fire in the North End after 3 p.m.
Firefighters are urging caution in the area. It is unknown at this time if there are injuries.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
