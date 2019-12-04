HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in a large commercial building in Hartford.
IAFF Local 760 reported that companies responded to Weston Street on Wednesday morning.
It said the fire was in the ductwork of the building.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.