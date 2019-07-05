EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The East Hartford Fire Department responded to a boat fire on Friday morning.
Firefighters said it happened at 333 Tolland St. around 11:20 a.m.
They said someone was working on the boat when it caught fire.
The fire was reported to be under control a few minutes later.
Firefighters advised people to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported.
The home was not damaged.
