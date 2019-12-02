EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Hampton late Sunday night.
It happened on Abbey Road around 10 p.m., according to police.
No injuries were reported.
East Hampton's Volunteer Fire Department said it received help from Colchester Hayward, Marlborough, Portland, Lyme, Haddam Neck and the Hadam fire departments.
The East Hampton Volunteer Ambulance Association and Eversource also responded to the scene.
