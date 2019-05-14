MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Middletown on Tuesday morning.
According to the Middletown Fire Department, the fire broke out at an address on West Street just before 6 a.m.
The department described the home as being under renovation. The floors were recently done.
It said the fire appeared to have started in the basement and traveled up.
The fire did not appear to be suspicious.
There's no word on an exact cause just yet.
No one was hurt.
