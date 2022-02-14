BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are responding to a large fire in Bristol Monday afternoon.
Crews put out the fire, but the scene is very active as they continue to look for hotspots.
Fire officials say they were called to the two-unit home on Murray Street shortly after 1 p.m.
The call came in as a dryer fire, but an investigation will reveal the cause.
Fire Chief Rick Hart says the wind played a factor in the response.
He says firefighters eventually withdrew from the house because conditions became unsafe, and they had to battle the fire from outside.
The house sustained extensive damage.
It is not clear if the home is a total loss.
Seven people live at the home.
“Something smells like it’s burning, and then I told her to come to my room, but as soon as we got to my room, it was just smoke, a lot of black smoke, so I went to go open the back door and I couldn’t even see anything,” said Stephany Avila, who lives there.
Officials say everyone made it out of the home safely.
The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.
