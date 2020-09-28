MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Meriden on Monday morning.
The fire broke out on Spice Hill Drive.
One person and a pet were home at the time, but were able to safely get out.
No injuries were reported.
Heavy damage could be seen to the front portion of the two-story home.
There's no word on a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.