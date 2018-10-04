STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a recycling center in Stamford to battle a fire early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at the City Carting Recycling Center on Taylor Reed Place around 3:20 a.m.
Officials said the fire was in a garbage pile at the transfer station.
Excavation equipment was used to remove debris to get to the source of the fire.
Firefighters were able to connect a water line to a hydrant in order to douse it.
Thermal imaging cameras were also brought in to search for hot spots.
The building was unoccupied at the time but is in operation during all hours of the day.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
